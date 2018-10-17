We are judges from across Oregon. We serve communities that are rural and urban 一 “red,” “blue,” and “purple.” Oregonians from all walks of life appear in our courtrooms.
All of us have two things in common: we are former prosecutors and we were appointed to the bench by Gov. Kate Brown.
When we were prosecutors, we served the public by bringing criminals to justice and giving a voice to victims of crime. Each of us transitioned to the neutral role of judge, ensuring a fair and impartial process for everyone in our courtrooms.
We write to share our concern about the campaign being run by Michael Wynhausen for judge of the Linn County Circuit Court.
Recently, on a political talk-radio show, Mr. Wynhausen levied a political attack against Gov. Brown and the incumbent judge she appointed whom Mr. Wynhausen is challenging, Fay Stetz-Waters. He criticized Gov. Brown for circumventing the process of legislating criminal justice reforms by, he said, appointing judges who will go easy on criminal defendants.
Mr. Wynhausen’s point is at odds with our experience. We are all former prosecutors appointed by Gov. Brown. None of us has an agenda of going easy on criminals.
In our experience, the Governor’s Office has run a merit-based appointment process to select judges, consulting with community leaders and committees of lawyers to advise the Governor on the most qualified applicants. One purpose of this process is to eliminate applicants who would bring an ideological or political agenda to the bench, not to promote them.
But there’s a second, much more worrisome problem with Mr. Wynhausen’s statement. Judges are not supposed to engage in politics. When litigants enter our courtrooms, they trust that we apply the law fairly and impartially, without pressing an agenda or grinding an axe. We earn that trust by staying out of politics in our professional lives 一 including our election campaigns.
We worry that Mr. Wynhausen’s statement creates an appearance that judges decide cases not on the facts and the law, but to push political agendas. We worry that when people enter our courtrooms and the courtrooms of our colleagues throughout the state, Mr. Wynhausen’s statement might suggest to those people that they won’t get a fair shake.
We are also concerned that the portrait painted by Mr. Wynhausen about the incumbent, Judge Stetz-Waters, is neither fair nor accurate. He omits that she served our country honorably as a United States Marine. He criticizes her for changing her membership status with the Oregon State Bar to “inactive,” but does not explain that she was an Administrative Law Judge and Hearings Officer for the state during that period, gaining valuable adjudicative experience that is directly applicable to her current judicial role.
We ask the voters of Linn County to consider on Election Day what kind of judge your community wants.