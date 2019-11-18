{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Mike McInally:

I will miss your “roses and raspberries,” your interpretations of ballot measures, your views on local doings, your Christmas song competitions, and your take on this, that and every other thing weird and wonderful going on in the mid-Willamette Valley.

It is too bad that “budget issues” can take out the great man at the top. I wish you well.

Dianne Roth

Corvallis

