Although I initially opposed it, I believe the time has come to begin an impeachment inquiry. The Democrats in the House find themselves in a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” situation. If they do begin an inquiry, President Donald Trump will play the martyr and continue to claim “no collusion, no obstruction.” If they don’t initiate an inquiry, Trump will claim there was no evidence of collusion or obstruction, so they couldn’t investigate what did not exist.
So, what do the Democrats have to lose? Start the inquiry, push subpoenas into the judicial system if necessary, televise the hearings, inform the public, and let the cards fall where they may. With any luck, Trump will do the honorable thing and become the second president to resign the office.
Kenneth R. England
Albany (June 10)