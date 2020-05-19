Mailbox: Saddened, appalled by Johnson flier

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am saddened and appalled at the misinformation being sent by candidate Kerry Johnson in the Linn County commissioner's race about her opponent Sherrie Sprenger. I do not know Johnson, but I do know Sherrie as a friend, youth leader and mentor of teens at church. Her character and integrity are impeccable.

Johnson, with no political experience, is running a negative campaign, while Sprenger, a 12-year state representative, former deputy sheriff and school board member, is letting her integrity and experience speak for itself. No smear tactics needed. Not only do Johnson's fliers contain complete falsehoods about Sprenger, but Johnson put up signs, against city codes, to gain more exposure in rights of way where signs are not allowed. How can you expect a county commissioner to uphold rules and regs and serve with integrity while ignoring simple legalities when running for office? Sprenger purposefully chose to place signs only where legally allowed, true to her attention to detail and respect for laws and policies.

Finally, if you have not watched the April forum, it is very enlightening: youtube.com/watch?v=_FR_kqlQXT0. The contrast in experience and professionalism seen between Sprenger and Johnson is significant.