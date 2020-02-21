Mailbox: Compassion needed in face of tragedy

The crosswalk on Third Avenue continues to remind me that an accident, at any time, can alter anyone’s life. This spot continues to be the epicenter of deep sorrow and grief for people and, in particular, the Daniel family and friends. It is easy to acknowledge the suffering that they feel. This is also true of the driver, who is a good human being, family man and respected member of this community. He will never be the same person and must learn, every day, how to live a full and vital life that is now marked with this tragedy.

As a community, the responses have varied from deep empathy to retributional vitriol on social media. It seems to be one aspect of human nature to demonize and demand a pound of flesh, even for tragic accidents. Unfortunately, social media tends to be a cauldron in which this brew is served to intoxicate a few willing imbibers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A classic tragedy play has a hero (and a cast) and the audience. It was intended that the audience be given a moment to reflect upon the point that was being made. For all of us, we are the audience of this particular tragedy. Will you choose to respond with increased empathy (and change your driving habits)? Will you respond with reflexive anger and hostility? I, for one, believe that this world needs more grief expressed through kindness, compassion and love than social media fueled anger.