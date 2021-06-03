Mailbag: Your neighbors must breathe smoke

The recent Gazette-Times article “Oregon’s air quality worsens” (May 21) failed to mention one factor contributing to a worsening of air quality in Corvallis: backyard burning.

Although its effects are nothing compared to the horrible wildfires of last summer, the growing popularity of backyard fire pits has had a noticeable impact on air quality in the Willamette Valley over the last decade or so. Walk around in your neighborhood on almost any beautiful spring or summer evening and what you’ll smell won’t be clean, fresh air; it will be the wood smoke of backyard campfires.

These home campfires have nowhere near the widespread impact of wildfires, but they can have strongly localized effects on air quality, as their smoke is blown into neighbor’s houses. Just as with the air pollution caused by wildfires, this smoke is unhealthful for everyone, especially those with asthma or other conditions exacerbated by pollution.

People downwind from a fire have little choice but to close their windows and, if they’re privileged enough to have it, turn on their A/C. They are denied the fresh air of summer, just as we all were during last year’s wildfires.