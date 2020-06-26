Mailbag: Younger generation is change we need

To the young women who organized the peaceful Black Lives Matter rallies and demonstrations in Albany and Lebanon, more power to you! You led by example with compassion and courage. No need for guns.
It is heartening and encouraging to see so many young people of all colors standing in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, racism and inequality. Your generation is the change and the hope that this weary and divided nation needs in this moment. Thank you.
Yolonda and Rick Tauzer
Brownsville
