Mailbag: Younger folks: Overwhelm meanness

Speaking from the “granny” generation — I’m 75 with a big, warm smile, twinkly eyes and a loving laugh — to the younger folks:
I encourage you to overwhelm any meanness in this fall’s election campaign with fun, mischievous happenings. You are the right ones to lead us with joyful, humorous, nonviolent mischief. You have what it takes to run circles around meanness.
Using fun instead of violence, you can attract middle-ground folks on board for a joyful, just and playful future.
Marjorie Smith
Corvallis
