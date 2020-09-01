 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Younger folks: Overwhelm meanness

Mailbag: Younger folks: Overwhelm meanness

{{featured_button_text}}

Speaking from the “granny” generation — I’m 75 with a big, warm smile, twinkly eyes and a loving laugh — to the younger folks:

I encourage you to overwhelm any meanness in this fall’s election campaign with fun, mischievous happenings. You are the right ones to lead us with joyful, humorous, nonviolent mischief. You have what it takes to run circles around meanness.

Using fun instead of violence, you can attract middle-ground folks on board for a joyful, just and playful future.

Marjorie Smith

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News