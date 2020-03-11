Mailbag: Young musicians deserve coverage

Recently I had the honor of adjudicating voices at the Oregon Music Education Association’s District Solo and Ensemble Competition for high school students in Community Hall at Oregon State University.

Hundreds of students and families were in attendance. Singers and instrumentalists poured their hearts out, sharing the music they love.

I cannot express to you how important these events are for our young musicians. The time and effort invested by our young people in music equals that of our young athletes. Please consider covering this local District Solo and Ensemble Competition in coming years.