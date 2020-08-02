You have permission to edit this article.
Mailbag: Young generations should exert power

I am worried and hiding from others.

Seventy-four years old with multiple medical conditions, recent pneumonia, recovering from hip and knee surgeries. If I contract coronavirus, I am at very high risk for the development of serious medical problems, including death.

Young people have the power to make a huge and deciding difference in beating this pandemic. All they have to do is wear masks and social-distance. This is the moment for young generations to exert their power and beat this pandemic. For themselves. For others.

George Shaw

Corvallis

