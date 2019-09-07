For the youngsters who participated in the Young Eagles airplane rides at the Art & Air Festival (and any others between the ages of 8 and 17), pilots from the Experimental Aircraft Association will continue to offer more free flights at the historic Albany Airport every fourth Saturday (except November and December) from noon to 2 p.m.
My crew and I had a fine time at the airport doing the registration for 183 students but afterward were saddened to find a beautiful small quilt someone left. It can be picked up at the airport office.
Sixteen pilots from Albany, Lebanon, Creswell, Salem, Malino, Troutdale, Chahalis, Washington and Toledo, Washington, gave their time, energy, wear and tear on their airplanes and paid $5 a gallon for their fuel as well as required liability insurance, for a box lunch, a goody bag and the pleasure of introducing young people to flying. Twelve ground crew members assisted each day. The bags and lunches for all of us were donated by Doug Hall's REMAX with a sandwich discount from Safeway.
The Albany Parks and Recreation Department and the newspaper need to know that the "air" part of the festival deserves more advertising and publicity.
June Hemmingson
Albany (Aug. 31)