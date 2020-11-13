 Skip to main content
Mailbag: You can't take back what you said

So I walk outside to pick up the newspaper on this beautiful Sunday morning and see the headline “Biden triumphs, promises unity.”

Oh, really? How are you going to do that unity thing, Joe? I certainly didn’t see Democrats unifying behind President Trump after he won! After four years of the press and your Democratic Party supporters constantly creating chaos and spewing hate, false accusations and total disrespect to President Trump and his supporters, we are now supposed to unify behind you and walk in lockstep to your “unify” mantra?

You couldn’t even be civil to people on the campaign trail who challenged or disagreed with you. Trump supporters are tired of being called racist, homophobic, xenophobic and despicable, and are tired of being censored and silenced by the media and Democratic establishment. You can’t take back what you all said and how Trump supporters have been treated over the past four years.

Judy Steel

Albany

