I have spent more time than I would have originally thought, watching/listening to the House Intelligence Committee hearings.
It's been a riveting, compelling, educational experience.
What have I learned?
Lots; but most significantly the following:
Even if a Quo does not follow from a Quid, it is still a crime to do a Quid. No Quidding!
M. Boyd Wilcox
Corvallis
Editor's note: This letter is being reprinted to correct an error in the original version.