I have spent more time than I would have originally thought, watching/listening to the House Intelligence Committee hearings.

It's been a riveting, compelling, educational experience.

What have I learned?

Lots; but most significantly the following:

Even if a Quo does not follow from a Quid, it is still a crime to do a Quid. No Quidding!

M. Boyd Wilcox

Corvallis

Editor's note: This letter is being reprinted to correct an error in the original version.

