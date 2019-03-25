I'm just a normal Tax paying person who has paid a lot of taxes into LBCC's coffer over the years. This past week the who-to-be's there decided to cancel a college program (Horticulture) due to a future lack of budget money. Seems that is a never-ending problem with them. We get them more, they spent that and more all the time. Now to top that off, this week our dear leaders in Salem want to give themselves a 63-percent pay raise, so you can see why they won't have money for LBCC in the future.
Folks you can't make this up. And you wonder why so many people in Oregon are mad but can't do anything about it, because these fools keep getting re-elected and the same ole thing goes on.
Time to go to the Legion and have a beer!
David Roe, USN
Lebanon (March 23)