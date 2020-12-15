Mailbag: You can spread it without knowing it

Response to GT letter to the editor, Nov. 29, by Luke Yamaguchi, “Policies make a joke of science.”

Luke Yamaguchi says masks do not prevent catching COVID-19. This is not news; it is what scientists and medical professionals have been telling us all along. Air can get around a mask when you inhale, so if you are near someone who is spreading the disease, you may be infected.

The effectiveness of masks to prevent the spread of disease has been known for more than a century. When you exhale, talk, sing, cough or sneeze, you expel droplets that carry bacteria and viruses. Most settle out of the air within six feet — the reason for the six-foot social distance rule. But a simple mask will absorb some of these particles. This is why operating room personnel wear masks — to protect the patient!

A recent publication (Fisher et al., Sci. Adv. 10.1126/sciadv.abd3083 2020) compared the effectiveness of face coverings for preventing the spread of respiratory droplets. Compared to no face covering, a bandana reduced droplets 35%; a cotton mask, 80%; and a surgical mask, 95%. Federal and state policies are based upon science.