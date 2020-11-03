Mailbag: Xan effective in range of issues

Xan Augerot is our first choice for Benton County Commissioner Position 2. As longtime North Albany residents and farmers, we value her collaborative approach on issues vital to our county’s economic, social and environmental well-being.
Xan has been effective in addressing a wide range of issues, including help for small businesses during COVID-19, criminal justice facilities, mental health services, affordable housing and climate change. The county will benefit from Xan’s continued energetic, pragmatic and thoughtful leadership.
Lisa Schwartz and Jamie Kitzrow
North Albany
