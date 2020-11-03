Mailbag: Xan Augerot is an outstanding choice

As a community activist in Corvallis for the last six years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with Xan Augerot on several projects.

I have seen how her work as executive director of the Marys River Watershed Council improved our local lands and waterways, and attracted many landowners’ voluntary participation.

She immediately brought those same collaborative skills to her work as Benton County commissioner. She supported the updating of the joint city-county emergency management center and is always persistent in seeing that all members of our community are treated compassionately and fairly. In the face of increasing partisan rancor in our national politics, she has been a voice of calm and reconciliation.

Empathy informs her perspective, too. She makes sure that the human side of homelessness and COVID-19 is front and center in seeking solutions. She is a champion for appropriate identification of mental health problems before making arrests.

From everything I’ve seen, Xan makes excellent tradeoffs in the face of all competing interests. She has “delivered well” and deserves your (ranked) first choice for another term as your commissioner.

Bill Gellatly

Corvallis

