Mailbag: Wyse will be a great commissioner

Mailbag: Wyse will be a great commissioner

I am supporting Nancy Wyse for Benton County commissioner.

She is actively engaged and not just a casual observer of city and county issues. Her time spent on the Benton County Budget Committee will be a big help when the county develops its two-year budget. She has also served on the county Planning Commission and the city Budget Commission. She has a proven work ethic and comes well prepared to each of her challenges.

She will be a great addition to the Benton County Commission. Vote for Nancy Wyse!

Pat Malone

Philomath

