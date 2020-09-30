Mailbag: Wyse is qualified on paper, in heart

This election, I enthusiastically support Nancy Wyse for Benton County commissioner.

Nancy has shown remarkable dedication to our community by serving as a Corvallis city councilor for two consecutive terms. During her time as a city counselor, she has gained significant experience in local government and she has also gained statewide experience that includes participation in the League of Oregon Cities.

While Nancy is very qualified for this position on paper, she’s also immensely qualified in heart too. She is passionate about serving the people of Benton County, from all different backgrounds. She’s committed to protecting our open spaces and responsible forest conservation throughout our beautiful county. Nancy has also pivoted her focus to include fostering economic recovery in Benton County due to pandemic impacts our businesses have faced.

She’s a strong advocate for implementing a sustainable criminal justice plan. Lastly, she believes in doing all these things with a dedication to transparency and access to important information for all Benton County citizens.