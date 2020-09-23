 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Wyse believes in science

Mailbag: Wyse believes in science

{{featured_button_text}}

I’m voting for Nancy Wyse for Benton County Commissioner.

Wyse is dedicated, organized and hardworking. She has a proven track record of service representing Corvallis on the City Council and Benton County on the Planning Commission.

Wyse believes in science, including an understanding of the seriousness of climate change and its affect on Benton County and Oregon, a subject especially relevant right now.

All of us will benefit from Wyse’s experience and leadership. Wyse is the clear choice for Benton County Commissioner.

Bob Heald

Albany

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News