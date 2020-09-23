Mailbag: Wyse believes in science

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m voting for Nancy Wyse for Benton County Commissioner.

Wyse is dedicated, organized and hardworking. She has a proven track record of service representing Corvallis on the City Council and Benton County on the Planning Commission.

Wyse believes in science, including an understanding of the seriousness of climate change and its affect on Benton County and Oregon, a subject especially relevant right now.

All of us will benefit from Wyse’s experience and leadership. Wyse is the clear choice for Benton County Commissioner.

Bob Heald

Albany

