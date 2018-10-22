The commentary from the “judges” regarding Michael Wynhausen’s position on the appointment of Judge Fay Stetz-Waters is totally biased. As the judges stated, they were all appointed to the bench by Gov. Brown. Hmmm…
Judge Stetz-Waters arrived on the bench with no real experience for a position as critical as this one. If Governor Brown applied the merit-based appointment process mentioned by these judges to Judge Stetz-Waters, she would be in charge of virtually nothing. She did not have nearly the expertise these judges stated she had, especially in contrast to Michael Wynhausen, who is infinitely more qualified for that same position.
The only reason Brown appointed Stetz-Waters was for political purposes. Brown did not care if Stetz-Waters could judge fairly. How could she with the minimal experience she had for the bench. Maybe she wouldn’t rule on cases with a political agenda, but could she understand how to rule at all would be the real question!
Michael Wynhausen is a tough prosecutor, and is dedicated to protecting the citizens of Linn County. Brown is only interested in stacking the deck for the Democrats, whether they are judges or not, and protecting illegal criminals. Brown has already destroyed your schools.
You, the citizens of Linn County, need to elect Michael Wynhausen, and all the Republicans on Oregon’s ballot. You are losing our state to Kate Brown’s agenda. Vote Brown out of office, and put in good people like Michael Wynhausen.
Ralph Menweg
Albany (Oct. 17)