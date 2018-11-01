When voters make their choice for Linn County Circuit Court judge, the candidate needs to have practical experience in the courtroom and be a person who represents the community. Being a judge is more than just ensuring that the law is obeyed; it is about serving the citizens of Linn County and making it a better place to live and work. I believe Michael Wynhausen will do just that.
He has worked in the Oregon criminal justice system since the day he graduated law school. As one of Linn County’s current deputy district attorneys, he has earned the endorsement of the law enforcement agencies throughout the county, which speaks volumes for his character. He has the experience needed for the job and a deep understanding of how the actions of a judge can influence the community. I believe he will serve Linn County with integrity, dedication and fairness.
I urge you to vote for Michael Wynhausen as your choice for Linn County Circuit Court judge.
Kevin Manske
Albany (Nov. 1)