I want to introduce you to a good friend of mine, Michael Wynhausen. Michael has worked in the Oregon legal system his entire career. Instead of defending the client with the most money, Michael chose to stand for the public. As a Deputy District Attorney, Michael has spent his entire career in the courtroom standing up for those who can’t always speak for themselves. He is involved in the community, has spent his own time working for organizations dedicated to crime victims, and is endorsed by our local law enforcement community. I’m proud that Michael is running for Linn County Judge because he has the skill and experience for the job. He would be a judge for the people of Linn County, defending the public and working to keep criminals off the streets.
Please join me in voting to elect Michael Wynhausen for Linn County Judge.
Dana McRae
Albany (Nov. 1)