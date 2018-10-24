First off, I need to state that my son is doing paid work for Michael Wynhausen’s campaign. This will cause some to perceive this letter as a conflict of interest. I decided to write this letter anyway because I have some specific experience with Mr. Wynhausen and court proceedings. I was also disturbed that a fake Facebook account was set up to present a negative argument against Mr. Wynhausen’s campaign. It has now been taken down since it was shown to be a fake account.
I had the privilege of serving on the Linn County Grand Jury in May of this year. I was the chairperson for the Jury. Mr. Wynhausen presented several cases before the Grand Jury. In my opinion, Mr. Wynhausen was always extremely well prepared. He had the demeanor that you would want in a judge in all the cases he presented to us. His interaction with the jury was extremely professional and always on topic.
I mentioned my experience with court proceedings. I have gone through a case against my father that went all the way to the Oregon Supreme Court. This is an experience that gave me a bit of insight to how the role of a judge can impact a case. I truly believe that Mr. Wynhausen holds the necessary experience and qualities to be excellent Judge. I endorse him for election as a Linn County judge.
Jeff King
Lebanon (Oct. 23)