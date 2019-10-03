Sen. Ron Wyden, at a recent talk in Corvallis, said that after much thought he now favors the popular vote. Translated, he does not support the Electoral College that we use to elect the president. The former lets major population centers vote the winner; the Electoral College gives small towns and rural areas a voice in who will be the winner.
Wyden tells us that we do not count. He favors Portland speaking for the state. Some call this tyranny of the masses. The founders created the Electoral College to combat such tyranny.
Gary Kingston
Scio (Sept. 30)