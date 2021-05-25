Mailbag: Writers confused about many aspects

I’m writing in response to the May 5 feature, “As We See It: Why Not Tell the Truth?”

The writers seem to be confused about a lot of things, among them supply-side economics, the cause of the 2008 housing crisis, and how REALTORS earn commissions. But the greatest error in this feature is their mischaracterization of efforts to scrap the Mortgage Interest Deduction for Oregon homeowners.

First, everything that adds to the cost of a home makes it more expensive. If lumber goes up, housing gets more expensive. If tax breaks are eliminated, housing gets more expensive. The only difference with the MID is that homeowners won’t feel the pinch until next year at tax time. But whether you pay more when you buy a house or when you pay taxes, you’re still paying more.

Second, the MID doesn’t just affect the wealthy. Impact starts at $150K, which is what you have to make to afford much of Oregon’s current housing stock. It will impact both primary and secondary homes, including individuals trying to build wealth within their families to finance retirement, college, or save for the future.

Third, money generated by ending the MID would go into the state’s general fund. We can’t be sure it will be spent on affordable housing.