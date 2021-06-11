 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Writer will pass on kindness to others
Thank you to the kind pair of strangers who surprised my two grown children and me by paying for our lunch at the Philomath Dairy Queen on May 29.

What a lovely gesture. You inspire us to pass on this kindness to others.

Nancy Leman

Corvallis

 

