On Oct. 12, a Democrat-Herald headline read “Guns killing more U.S. children.”

Really?!?! Wouldn’t it be more accurate to say “Gang activities killing more US children.”

Do you print headlines like “Car kills six people?”

“Knife stabs two.”

“Machete hacks several victims.”

Apparently the writer has been brainwashed by the present endless media bias against guns.

Please rethink such headlines instead of furthering a brainwashing agenda.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

