Mailbag: Wow, Georgia, I am impressed

Wow, Georgia, I am impressed with your desire to be the first fascist state in the United States!

You are really pulling it off, with your autocratic leader (dictator?), Kemp, signing legislation that will disenfranchise a majority of voters in your state. I say a fascist state because your racism is showing when you seek to disenfranchise those voters of color in your state.

It makes me wonder how much of an education dictator Kemp and the Georgia legislators have had. Certainly not much of an education in history or in civics, for they do not realize what they have done with the stroke of a pen. What happens, dictator Kemp, when you tell the majority of voters that their vote does not count? You have just defeated democracy!

Now you and the Georgia legislators will tell the folks of Georgia what to think, and what to do. In a racist state, that is fascism.

Wow, Georgia, I am impressed. Not!

John Larsen

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0