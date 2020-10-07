Mailbag: Would you really be surprised?

Think of things we’ve already seen in the last four years. If Trump is reelected, would you really be surprised to see the following in the next four years?

Concentration camps like for the Japanese in World War II (a small step from kids in cages).

Intimidation of media escalating to mysterious disappearances of American journalists (a small step from looking the other way when Trump’s Saudi friends killed and dismembered Washington Post journalist Jamal Kashoggi).

Escalating intimidation and murder of protesters and nonwhites (Trump already advised police “don’t be too gentle with them”). He praised the extrajudicial execution (“retribution”) of a man suspected of killing a Patriot Prayer member in Portland while at the same time praising the vigilante who killed two Black Lives Matter supporters in Wisconsin. Killing without due process is fine if you’re on Trump’s side.

Systemized manipulation of elections to stay in power (Trump has already encouraged “his people” to vote twice — by mail and at the polls).

Intimidation and murder of opposition leaders (Putin has already shown him how. Poisoning is much easier than standing in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shooting somebody).