Mailbag: Would love to see respectful dialogue

This is in response to Werner A. Mukatis, who asked to hear from Trump voters (Nov. 11).

Yes, I proudly voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020 simply because his stance on most issues is closer in line with my belief system. This country can’t afford Biden. I am, however, going to take the high road here and am not going to criticize your choice for president as you so clearly have criticized mine.

I implore all you Trump haters: Give it a rest already! Letters such as this will not help the healing. Donald Trump has said and done things he shouldn’t, but that does not negate all the good he has done for this country. He did what he said he was going to do.

I am quite sick of Trump being blamed for the pandemic numbers when most of this falls squarely on the shoulders of all who refuse to stop gathering, wearing masks, etc.

Trump did not create divisions, people cause divisions; we are all responsible for our own actions. I realize most Democrats have a hard time with that concept, as evidenced by endless riots, protests, etc., related to Trump being elected in 2016, and rioters’ not being held accountable! You, sir, create division and hate by continually bringing up Trump’s mistakes. I would love to see respectful dialogue regarding our differences, rather than name-calling.