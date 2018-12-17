I just received a nasty, anonymous letter from someone unhappy about my letter in the "comics" concerning Doonesbury (Mailbag, Dec. 9). He didn't give his name or number, as do most cowards. I would like him to understand that Doonesbury is the left's/DH attempt to influence our kids and the weak minded. This should never be in the funny papers section of the newspaper. It should be in the opinion section, as its goal is to spread the left drivel.
I could tell by the spelling and punctuation this person is a scholar and worth listening to (tongue in cheek.) It's a real sadness that he didn't have guts enough to give me his name or phone number. I would like to have a conversation with whoever this is, since he called me everything but nice without even knowing me.
He might even like me, 'cause I'm a likable guy!
John Penrod
Lebanon (Dec. 16)