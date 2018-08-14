It would be nice if your sports page would give a report on UO Ducks football once in awhile. Maybe two to three times a week. I mean every day we get a Beaver Nation update. I get it. But I would enjoy seeing some UO sports updates as well.
Michael Bevington
Albany (Aug. 14)
