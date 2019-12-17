Mailbag: World War II vets deserve attention

The editorial about not forgetting the oral histories of WW II veterans struck a strong but sour note with me. I reside at Stoneybrook Manor in Corvallis. Among the residents here are a small cadre of military veterans. I am a retired career Army veteran whose father served in the Army in WW I and brother served in the Navy in the Pacific in WW II.

Two of the residents here are WW II Navy veterans who served in landing craft, one with the first waves of soldiers put ashore at Omaha Beachhead in Normandy and the other in the invasions of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Both, despite being well past their 95th birthdays, remain alert and are excellent conversationalists.

After I learned of their experiences I thought of the oral history programs of which I’ve read. I first called the National History Museum of the United States Navy and was amazed at the lack of interest I encountered. I next contacted the NROTC unit here at OSU and was referred to the history department, where I was further referred to a graduate of the department who was allegedly interested in oral histories. When I contacted him he expressed enthusiasm but did not follow through despite a second call and a similar expression of interest.

