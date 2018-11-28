Maybe it's just my age catching up with me, but it seems our society has traded basic politeness for rudeness. I can't help but think that our world would be so much friendlier if everyone learned, and used, these three expressions: Please, Thank You and Excuse Me.
Back when, if we received a gift, we sat down and wrote a thank you note and mailed it. It took some time, but it was the right thing to do. Now, a simple text will do. And with those flyin' thumbs, you're looking at 30 seconds, tops. A quick and easy act might mean so much to the gifter.
When someone holds the door open for you, don't just rush through like they don't exist. If "thank you" escapes you, just smile and nod at them. If that's still too much, maybe just blink, to let them know your brain still works. At this time of year, with everyone in a hurry, excuse me will usually avoid angry situations.
I find that most seniors (over 60) still take the time to be polite, but I guess it's just not taught in a lot of homes these days.
Oh and BTW: Please leave your dog home when you go to the grocery store. Excuse me if that offends you. And thank you for listening.
John Leard
Lebanon (Nov. 28)