There are many articles available which demonstrate exaggerated temperature increases over actuals for the last 30 years. Those models predict the hockey-stick feature which has driven the hype and absolute panic of easily uninformed young people.
I encourage you to Google "Mark Levin global warming" to learn from a highly credentialed American global warming expert. The scientific process of presenting an hypothesis and then comparing the model with measurements has not been followed. Not one of Einstein's predictions have been disproven; in fact they continue to prove the validity of his theory about the effect of time/space distortions.
I hope the newspaper will publish graphical data exposing the distortions presented by modelling when compared to actuals.
I recall the K-12 system complaining about instruction time taken to do student testing and now they release classes to demonstrate for "doing something" to curb carbon emission based on modelling failures.
Please do what you can to balance the hysteria.
Tom Cordier
Albany (Sept. 22)