In reference to the foster care editorial April 25:
Every time a case worker gets publicly flayed, I wonder why anyone would go into such an impossible career, when they are so overworked and unappreciated and there are never enough private homes or residential programs to care for this very difficult population.
And how could anyone — even Mr. Pakseresht — get the problems solved in the short time he has been director? Have any of the complainers taken in a foster child? If there are no more spaces provided in Oregon for specific problems — or any space at all — would the complainers just turn them out on the street? Instead of a "swat team," it would be more encouraging if time, money and effort was spent on encouraging people to offer their own home for at least one of these.
Would you take in a poor, maybe abused, troubled foster child? If not, encourage those who are at least trying to help instead of just being a fault-finder that makes their job even harder.
Evedene Bennett
Albany (April 25)