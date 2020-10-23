Mailbag: Words without action equals zero

We’ve reached a new milestone in our quest to “Keep Corvallis Growing!” We now have the sound of gas-powered leaf blowers seven days a week.

Thanks to our two pro-growth mayors, Charles C. Tomlison and Oscar William Traber III, our soundscape is now filled with loud motorcycles, race cars and big trucks using our streets as speedways. Does this noise “Enhance Community Livability” like the town slogan declares?

And, South-Towners, don’t you love hearing the selfish guy with the loud stunt plane going up and down and up and down and up and down and up and down and up and down and up and down and up and down? He could fly anywhere else in the sky, but I think he enjoys performing for us.

Instead of the slogan being “Corvallis, Enhancing Community Livability,” we could change it to “Corvallis, We Look Great on Facebook” or, more accurately, “Corvallis, the Town That Slogans Built.” Of course, changing the slogan would take a long time and require many meetings, forwarded emails and subcommittees, but we’re good at that.

Always remember that words without action equals zero!

Dean Codo

Corvallis

