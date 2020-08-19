Mailbag: Wondering if we've gotten carried away

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I find myself writing to the editor once again concerning the changing of the guard when it comes to severing ties with several of our presidents over their perceived racist pasts.

I’d like to remind people that not everything Hoover, Wilson and Jefferson did was bad or counterproductive. I suppose renaming three elementary schools would appease a certain segment of our society, much like Avery Park was up for renaming consideration not all that long ago. I suppose you could call me a traditionalist, as Wilson will always hold a special place in my heart with many fond memories.

I can see changing names perhaps in the South, with more controversial figures such as Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. But these three men represent a gray area in a progressive town such as Corvallis. I’m kind of wondering if we’ve all gotten a little carried away with trying to be politically correct.

Brian J. Watson

Corvallis

