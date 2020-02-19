Mailbag: Won't get rid of Electoral College

During my daily perusal of the 10 minutes of Orwellian hate against our president called “Editor’s Mailbag,” I noticed there were two letters, just today, proposing to get rid of the Electoral College.

It is amazing how most contributors claim to love our Constitution when they attack the president. In fact, progressives hate it, especially the Bill of Rights, which still protects us from a complete takeover by the central government.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Electoral College is anchored in the Constitution as an important component in protecting the sovereignty of the states of our union, along with the 10th Amendment. Fortunately, an abolishment of the Electoral College would require the support of three-quarters of the 50 states, most of which are not likely to opt for suicide.

H. R. Richner

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0