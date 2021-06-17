Mailbag: Women's ideas are humane, practical

Recently a congressman who perhaps slept through his high school physics class suggested altering the moon’s orbit as a way to avoid the climate emergency.

Here is another harebrained idea that might even be workable: The big corporations cannot consider all possible routes forward, because by law they may do only things that enhance shareholder income. That sidelines a lot of good ideas!

There is another source of good ideas, many of which will be workable, hiding in plain sight. This is that we put aside all notions of getting rich on the solution, and ask the women.

There are presently 3-plus billion of us, most of whom have never been consulted on anything that really matters. We have thousands of years’ experience in keeping our families alive and keeping people together in the face of adversity. We have good minds.

The ideas we come up with may not do much for corporate profits — in fact, we might even steer away from that model. But they will surely be humane and practical, and will respect the earth’s environment.

Really, can we afford to ignore the intelligence and experience of half the world’s population?

Marjorie Smith