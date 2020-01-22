Mailbag: Without health, liberty compromised

Richard Hirschi (Mailbag, Jan. 10) opposes universal health care on grounds that it diminishes negative liberty. Negative liberty, he says, is freedom from control by others. But no such freedom actually exists, even in the state of nature. (Google it.) In the state of nature, the stronger control the weaker. To avoid that we voluntarily join in forming a government.

Government is all about control. That is what it is and what it does. In a democracy it seeks a balance between individual liberty and the needs of society (roads, schools, hospitals, etc.). To make liberty equitable and humane, society needs universal health care. Without health, liberty is severely limited if not meaningless.

Mr. Hirschi states further that "controlling another requires a claim of superiority." No, regulation is not about superiority/inferiority. It's about authority and accountability. It's a trade-off: We give up some freedom to gain social cohesion. The world's religions command us to love our neighbors. To love is to seek the best for. That would certainly include the best health care available. Let's do it!

John Goodwin

Lebanon

