Kate Brown’s arrogant stance to not release the 250 agenda items to the citizens of this state is the last straw!
What must be in those documents that will affect all of us? Claims of client/attorney privilege are politically stinking! Keeping her “cards” under wraps until after the election smacks of the stench the Democrats are spewing all over the country, and surely here in Oregon.
Remember Pelosi’s “we’ll find out what’s in it after we pass it”? How did that affect your health plans, and your budget? Do you like those deductibles, the co-pays, and the new doctor you didn’t want?
If you are still thinking of voting for her, this defiant act under the guise of legalities should be proof enough that Kate Brown should not lead this state any longer!
Even if you only like 80% of Knute Buehler’s politics, that is surely better than the 100% of crap that Brown is offering. Think carefully people!
Ralph Menweg
Albany (Oct. 31)