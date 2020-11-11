Mailbag: With sadness but some hope

As of now, Nov. 5, Hurricane Eta has emerged from Central America and heads for Florida, after crossing Western Cuba.

This does not directly affect the U.S. West Coast, although it will have indirect effects on our weather.

However, the effects of hurricanes and the massive rainfall that accompanies hurricanes plays havoc with the roofs of commonly unrepaired housing in which many or most of the inhabitants of the Cuban capital live, in causing further crowding and death. Satellite images show that my Cuban grandparents’ house on Concordia Street has now disappeared.

One apparent lesson from this for us in the U.S. is neglected housing disrepair has significant potential for damage and death in Florida.

I pray and hope that here in Corvallis, home repairs continue to be attended to. And that the plight of our homeless, who so sadly I see lying on the streets of this city with increasing frequency, is not forgotten, and attended to.

With sadness but some hope.

Larry Daley

Corvallis

