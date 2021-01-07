Mailbag: With gratitude to educators

To Corvallis educators:

Even though much of the education taking place today in the Corvallis School District seems invisible to the public, we at the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation want teachers and other school employees to know that we have not forgotten you.

We know you are working harder than ever, teaching in circumstances that were unimaginable just a year ago.

We know that this is not what you signed up for, but we also know that you are passionate about helping young people learn. You have taken a deep breath — probably several — and committed yourselves to doing what it takes to get Corvallis students and families through this extended crisis. You and your families deserve our respect and heartfelt thanks for the sacrifices you are making. Thank you for the invaluable work you are doing.

We want you to know that we are thinking of you and that we are committed to supporting you and your students in every way we can. We are with you now and will continue to be with you when this unique challenge has passed.

With gratitude and respect.

Ashlee Chavez, Chair

Corvallis Public Schools Foundation

