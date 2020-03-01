Mailbag: Wishful thinking won't fix climate

At a time of record warm temperatures, bleaching of corals, increasing wildfires, melting glaciers and ice sheets, and rising seas, politicians still don’t realize the dangers of unchecked climate change. Sadly, recent statements from the Linn County Board of Commissioners and state Rep. Shelley Boshart Davis opposing the cap-and-trade bill do not at all consider those dangers. Rather, they argue that the bill would have “unintended consequences for our children and grandchildren” because it would raise fuel costs by 22 cents per gallon and that instead we should “unleash the power of sequestration in our forests … in a downward trend of carbon emissions.”