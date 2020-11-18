Mailbag: Win a game on the field, for real

There it was again, Nov. 11 in the GT and DH: “Beavers Bear Down to Win at Arizona.” Top billing.
Of course, in much smaller, faded print: “2000 Flashback.”
But what happened Nov. 7 at Reser Stadium? For real?
Origin of fake news reasoning: No Pac-12 football being played. Now in real time?
So here’s the headlines for Section A front page for Friday, Nov. 13: “Trump Wins Election.” On the sports page: “Beavers beat Ducks;” small faded print: “Flashback 2016.”
This ongoing fake news is just propaganda that puts additional and unnecessary pressure on an already struggling team.
I implore Coach Jonathan Smith and the Oregon State University Athletic Department to save what’s left of their credibility by calling out the GT.
Win a game on the field. For real.
Jeff Senders
Albany
Editor’s note: Our “2000 Flashback” series, which recaps the most successful football season in Oregon State history, was launched at a time when the Pac-12 conference had decided against having a football season this year.
