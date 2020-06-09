Mailbag: Will you help fight pandemic of racism?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At its heart, Buddhism is about waking up to reality. In order to wake up, we must become aware of and overcome the conditioning of our individual and collective minds.

This country was founded on the systemic exploitation of people of color, and while it is no longer as obvious as outright slavery, that tradition continues today through racism and white privilege. In the U.S., white people have been conditioned to sit idly by while black and brown people are beaten, killed and generally left out of the “social contract” of safety and equal opportunity that exists for white Americans. While black and brown people are most impacted by racism, it is ultimately a stain on humanity as a whole.

The reality is that racism is maintained by those who benefit from white privilege. Therefore, it is up to white people to wake up to white privilege and take action.

Buddhists Responding asks you to wake up to racism in yourself, your family, your work, your social connections and your community. Let’s stop this racism pandemic in our own backyard. We pledge to engage and challenge our conditioning and live with heart and compassion bringing back humanity for all; will you?

Jim Gouveia, member,