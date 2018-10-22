I would like to share with your readers, especially those in House District 17, what an incredible and dedicated state representative we have in Sherrie Sprenger. For 10 years Sherrie has served citizens in our district, which includes a large area representing nearly 60,000 people in Linn and Marion Counties, including the communities of Detroit, Gates, Idanha, Lebanon, Lyons, Mill City, Scio, Stayton, Sublimity, Sweet Home and Waterloo.
Sherrie has worked tirelessly for a decade to get to know her constituents all over the area she represents. She takes the time to listen. She gets involved on the ground, in the schools, with local businesses. She cares. She’s non-partisan, practical, reliable and diligent.
I’ve heard many stories of residents, teachers and business owners who call on Sherrie and find her responsive, a good listener and helpful. I appreciate that Sherrie is a true supporter of the local businesses in her district. She is a member of the local Chambers of Commerce, she stays in touch with business owners and she shops locally.
I am proud to call Sherrie my representative and am backing her again this election.
Nicole F. Miller
Sublimity (Oct. 18)