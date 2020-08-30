Mailbag: Will someone clear the water?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Issues with the Van Buren Bridge are murky.

City of Corvallis staff members informed the councilors the city can’t afford to own it. The evening of Aug. 17, in a 6-3 vote, “the city has been directed to contact the Oregon Department of Transportation to begin formal exploration of the legal and financial responsibilities surrounding the ownership of the bridge.”

What has changed? Can the city now afford to own the bridge? If the city owns the bridge, is it responsible to pay for the upkeep? If not, is PreservationWORKS going to pay? Does the group have the funds? If not, does this mean the city is stuck with the bills? Also, it is not clear why ODOT should pay to move the bridge.

I am not against historical preservation, but in this case it seems Barbara Bull and PreservationWORKS have not been transparent with their requests. Will someone clear the water?

Robert Leff

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0